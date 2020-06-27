Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 167.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.36 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $111,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,385. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

