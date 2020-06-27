Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

LVS stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.