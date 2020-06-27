Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MIY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIY opened at $13.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

