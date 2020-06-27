Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,480,000 after buying an additional 493,870 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after buying an additional 811,306 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after buying an additional 2,696,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,806,000 after buying an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.