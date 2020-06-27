Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

TAP opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

