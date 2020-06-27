Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 309.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PVH were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PVH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.

PVH stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.02. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.