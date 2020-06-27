Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $89.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

