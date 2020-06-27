Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $651,000 in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 168.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.89.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

