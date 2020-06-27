Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $684,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2,905.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 217.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $56.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

