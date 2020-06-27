Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Paychex by 156.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Paychex by 84.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,396,000 after acquiring an additional 913,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 26.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,777,000 after acquiring an additional 462,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

