Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,800,000 after buying an additional 11,086,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,343,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,068,000 after acquiring an additional 402,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,851,000 after purchasing an additional 258,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,249,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,851,000 after purchasing an additional 919,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,232,000 after purchasing an additional 289,695 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $26.20 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

