Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Post were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.