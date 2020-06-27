Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,784 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.02.

NYSE GOLF opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

