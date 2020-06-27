Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 33,553 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 205.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,553 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 52.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,766 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $28,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $97,971,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 226.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,300 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $18.77 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.