Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,123 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

