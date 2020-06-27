Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 8,908 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,672,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,789,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,041,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,393,000 after purchasing an additional 197,210 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in OGE Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,264,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 165,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $86,007,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $30.06 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

