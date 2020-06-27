Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,655,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,884 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

SUI stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

