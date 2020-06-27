Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 15,604 NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 87.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in NetApp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.