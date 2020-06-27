Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

BSCL stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

