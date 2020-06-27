Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $201.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.