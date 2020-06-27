Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $8,370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

MEN opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

