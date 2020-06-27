Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,311 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,311 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $4,133,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $3,011,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $5,465,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 35.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

