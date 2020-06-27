Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,230 Shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 105,193 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 81.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 217,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEN opened at $10.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.