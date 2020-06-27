Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 16,138 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 28.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $7,748,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 311,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 36.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 326,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 86,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

