Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,651 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $2,924,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,752 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $138.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.13.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.