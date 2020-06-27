Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,770 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Athene were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Athene by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Athene by 1,528.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Athene by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,329,000 after buying an additional 955,063 shares during the period.

Athene stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

