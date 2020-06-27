Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,911 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:PNW opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

