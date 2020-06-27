Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 24,361 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,361 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.