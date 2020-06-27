Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 28,185 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

