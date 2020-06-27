Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 28,185 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,185 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,609,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

