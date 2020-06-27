Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,038 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9,350.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,198,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,335 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 600.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,102,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,253 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,065 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. HSBC downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.