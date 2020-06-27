Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 53,559 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,559 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $3,806,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,953 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

WY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

