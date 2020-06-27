Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,594 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SAP were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 758.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SAP from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

NYSE SAP opened at $137.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $143.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

