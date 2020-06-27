Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 766 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

OEF stock opened at $142.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

