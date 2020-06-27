Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,540,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after buying an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after buying an additional 2,067,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after buying an additional 218,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CS shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CS stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

