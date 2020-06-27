Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,968,000 after buying an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 354,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,830,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after buying an additional 233,426 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNW opened at $71.05 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

