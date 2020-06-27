Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,376,000 after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in American Water Works by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 735,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,309,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.55.

AWK opened at $122.22 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.