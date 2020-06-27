Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

GPC opened at $83.66 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.