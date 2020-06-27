MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,286,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,299 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.56% of MGIC Investment worth $33,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 85,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 42,913 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 485.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jodee A. Kozlak acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.83.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

