Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Argus

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target upped by Argus from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $196.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

