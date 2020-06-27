MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is Japan’s largest general trading company. MC has long been engaged in business with customers around the world in virtually every industry, including energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, food and general merchandise. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MITSUBISHI CORP/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of MSBHY stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. MITSUBISHI CORP/S has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.47. MITSUBISHI CORP/S had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $30.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MITSUBISHI CORP/S will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MITSUBISHI CORP/S stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MITSUBISHI CORP/S (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 271,326 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of MITSUBISHI CORP/S worth $34,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MITSUBISHI CORP/S Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.

