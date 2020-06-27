Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Shares Down 8.9%

Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50, 725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MTSFF)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. The company operates through Leasing, Property Sales, Management, Mitsui Home, and Other segments. The Leasing segment leases office buildings, retail properties, logistics facilities, housing, and other properties primarily in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

