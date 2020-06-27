MNF Group (ASX:MNF) Trading 3.7% Higher

MNF Group Ltd (ASX:MNF) traded up 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$5.28 ($3.74) and last traded at A$5.26 ($3.73), 97,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.07 ($3.60).

The firm has a market cap of $443.14 million and a PE ratio of 33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.72.

In other news, insider Rene Sugo sold 9,718 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd.

MNF Group Company Profile (ASX:MNF)

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Retail, Domestic Wholesale, and Global Wholesale.

