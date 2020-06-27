Morgan Stanley Boosts Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $119.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Nike by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

