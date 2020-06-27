Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

