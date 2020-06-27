Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 128,798 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

