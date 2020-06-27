MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of MSGE opened at $72.68 on Thursday. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MSG Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

