NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

NAHL Group (LON:NAH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35. NAHL Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.20 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 129 ($1.64). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.90.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

