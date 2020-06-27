National Bank Financial Boosts Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$14.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AD. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alaris Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alaris Royalty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.56.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. The firm has a market cap of $451.47 million and a P/E ratio of -27.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.86. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is -238.68%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.