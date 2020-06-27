National Bank Financial Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$11.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.62.

TSE CVE opened at C$6.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.624992 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

